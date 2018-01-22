More Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Characters Get Detailed

More information about the upcoming Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet was released this week, including more of the story, as well as some other character profiles. According to the information (via Siliconera), players in the game will have “hard choices” to make in the latter half of the game, though no one is exactly sure what that means.

Some information about the characters in the game was also revealed, and while you can check out the full list over at Siliconera, you can find out the details for Daisy below:

Daisy is the ArFA-sys Type-X partner of Zeliska, one of the game’s heroines. As she is the same model as the protagonist’s ArFA-sys, they become quick friends and share information. She is treated preciously by Zeliska and does not participate in battle, despite having the capabilities.

For more information on the upcoming game, here’s how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming action RPG:

Features: • Welcome to the World of Guns: Gun Gale Online from Sword Art Online II is visually enhanced, with many landscapes to discover in an all new original story supervised by series creator, Reki Kawahara. • Unreal Visuals: Get lost in a lifelike world developed by Dimps with realistic and robust environments and textures made possible by Unreal Engine 4. • Friend or Foe: Challenge tough bosses that require friends in co-op or play against them in 4-on- 4 battles. • Realistic and Heroic Gun Play: plenty of one-of-a-kind and beautifully Designed weapons to choose from and unique skills to create.