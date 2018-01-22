My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Gets New Screenshots, Character Bios

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice is set to release later in 2018, and now publisher Bandai Namco has put out a bunch of new information. On top of confirming All Might, they also provided character bios for the four playable characters, and put out a huge batch of screenshots that show off the colorful looking PlayStation 4 game. It’s a great look at One’s Justice before it releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year.

Check out the new batch of My Hero Academia PS4 screenshots below:

For more on My Hero Academia: One’s Justice, check out the newly released character bios:

Every character has their own hopes, beliefs, and justice. All Might is the Earth’s mightiest Hero symbolising peace and justice which inspired Izuku and Katuski to become Heroes. Izuku is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia and designed as a short-range power type. Born without powers, he still dreams of one day becoming a hero. His encounter with his icon All Might will change his life forever. Katsuki Bakugo is one of the most talented recruits of the U.A High School but has an explosive temper and rivals Izuku. He admires All Might but wants to one day become his equal. Tomura Shigaraki is the main antagonist of My Hero Academia. Not much is known on the founder of the league of Vilains but his goal is to kill All Might, destroy society and create a new form of justice.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice releases in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

