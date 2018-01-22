Diego Maradona Joins PES 2018 as a Limited Offer

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona is now available in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. Konami announced that Argentine hero, who is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, can now be earned in the game’s myClub mode. Players will have to act quickly, though, as the limited offer only runs from January 22 through January 25, 2018.

Check out the PES 2018 Diego Maradona trailer below:

For even more on Konami’s football game, check out my Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 review. Here’s what I had to say about the latest yearly installment:

My favorite PES mode, Master League, also received some tweaks in this year’s installment, as the presentation is slightly sharper, and there are more cutscenes before and after major events. I’m of the opinion that Pro Evolution Soccer features the best franchise offering of any sports game, so seeing this mode get slightly better (even if it’s not a complete overhaul) is definitely a positive in my book. You definitely can’t go wrong buying Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, as it plays as good as ever, but those who bought last year’s game might want to wait until next year’s installment if they’re waiting for that next evolution. That’s not to say that there aren’t improvements, as the subtle tweaks and additions do add up to a better game, but these are more quality of life fixes rather than changes that’ll sweep the player off their feet. Ultimately, PES 2018 is yet another great football game from Konami, but that might not be enough when they’re trailing a behemoth.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.