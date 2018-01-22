PSA: You Still Have Time to Take Advantage of PS4 Deals

This week’s PlayStation Store Sales are coming to an end tomorrow, but it’s not too late to take advantage of several PS4 deals on the North American PlayStation Store. You won’t find much this week as the bulk of the deals were in the flash sale (it’s still up for a bit, so you still can take advantage of it if you’re quick). There are some discounts on some new releases for PlayStation 4, however. It’s not surprising that the offerings are meager as the five-week Holiday Sale just ended. Surely, you have enough in your backlog by now!

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on January 23 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although non-Plus prices are listed within parenthesis).

All Deals PlayStation 4 Albert & Otto – $9.59

Beholder Complete Edition – $13.49

InnerSpace – $17.99

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive – $9.99

Randal’s Monday – $4.33

Spear Of Destiny The Kaiseki – $9.79 ($11.89)

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim – $13.99

Windjammers – $7.49 PlayStation 3 Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken – $6.99 PlayStation Vita Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds – $9.99

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken – $6.99

Rocketbirds 2: Evolution – $9.99

Windjammers – $7.49 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for January.