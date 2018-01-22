John Cena in Talks to Star in Duke Nukem Movie

A John Cena led Duke Nukem movie is a realistic possibility. According to Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to be a star vehicle for the professional wrestler turned Hollywood actor. Cena has been seen in several films before (Trainwreck, Daddy’s Home 2), but hasn’t starred in any major releases that weren’t produced by WWE Studios (such as The Marine and 12 Rounds). This would mark a potential breakout hit for the actor.

Paramount is behind the project, and the studio has worked with Cena before (Daddy’s Home). The film will be produced by Platinum Dunes, which is a production company ran by Michael Bay. The producers are set to be Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, while no director is attached to the project yet.

Here’s more on the John Cena Duke Nukem film from Hollywood Reporter:

No director is on board at this stage. A search for a writer will begin soon to develop a script for what is intended to be a star vehicle for Cena. The Nukem video games follow muscular adventures of its titular protagonist, who initially was a mash-up of action hero tropes. The muscular cigar-chomping figure has been fighting aliens in order to save planet Earth since 1991 when the first game was released.

The Duke Nukem film is currently in pre-production.

