Shadow of the Colossus Collector’s Edition Announced for UK

UK retailer GAME announced that they will be exclusively distributing the Shadow of the Colossus Collector’s Edition. Costing £47.99, the premium product will include the game and a Valus figurine. It’s worth noting that this is different from the previously announced Shadow of the Colossus limited edition, which will release in North America.

Check out the UK Shadow of the Colossus Collector’s Edition below:

Pre-order the Shadow of the Colossus Collector's Edition today and get this Valus figurine – only at GAME! Hurry, there's only a limited supply available!https://t.co/VmiHOnbvhI pic.twitter.com/aSXFm4PC07 — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) January 22, 2018

For more on the upcoming remake, check out our Shadow of the Colossus PS4 preview. Here’s a snippet of what our own Chandler Wood had to say about the highly anticipated 2018 release:

As I scaled the colossus, I felt that old fight coming back. I’d barely made it towards the first platform when I was flung off. I went to try again, this time managing to make it all the way to the glowing spot on his head with a few harrowing moments on the way. The harder the challenge, the more savory the rewards though, and taking down that colossus felt great. In fact, it felt like twelve years ago, when I picked up Shadow of the Colossus for the very first time. Sometimes for the classics to remain the classics, they have to remain unchanged. Something about playing as an awkward boy climbing these beasts is what makes Shadow of the Colossus what it is, and updating the controls to be more quick and responsive would take that away. What’s amazing to see is games that came out a long time ago being treated to the wonders of technology today. They are given a chance to breathe and let out just a little bit more of their potential than time-limited tech would allow them to a decade or more ago. Shadow of the Colossus benefits from being revisited on the PS4, and opens up Ueda’s older games to a generation of gamers that may have missed their previous releases. The controls are decidedly Ueda-styled, and while I have always felt that means these games feel stiff, some may see it as authenticity to his style and be appreciative that the remake doesn’t change that. What we can all agree on is that Shadow of the Colossus PS4 looks amazing and it will be a great chance to visit the PS2 classic for what feels like the first time all over again.

The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is set to release on February 6, 2018.