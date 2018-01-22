UK Sales Chart: Call of Duty, FIFA and Grand Theft Auto Continue to Battle It Out

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and the top three games continue to be Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: WWII, and FIFA 18. Despite topping the chart last week, Grand Theft Auto V fell down to the number three spot this week (which is still completely insane for a several year old game). In its place was Call of Duty, and coming in second was Electronic Art’s digital football simulation. The only new release to chart was Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker Memory at the 10 spot.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending January 20, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Playunknown’s Battlegrounds Assassin’s Creed Origins Super Mario Odyssey Star Wars Battlefront II Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker Memory LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 The Sims 4 Forza Horizon 3 Rocket League: Collector’s Edition Just Dance 2018 LEGO Worlds Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege Gran Turismo SPort Middle-earth: Shadow of War Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

For more on the best-seller, make sure to check out our Call of Duty: WWII review:

World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

Let us know in the comment section below what you think of the latest UK sales chart.