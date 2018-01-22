PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

View the Complete List of Dragon Ball FighterZ Trophies

January 22, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Dragon Ball FighterZ Trophies

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out this week, and now we’ve got the full trophy list (via PowerPyx) for the latest fighting game from Arc System Works. It’s a pretty standard trophy list as far as fighting games go, as players will have to try out plenty of the game’s modes if they’re going for the Platinum. There are also some slight story spoilers included in the trophy descriptions.

Check out the full list of Dragon Ball FighterZ trophies below:

Platinum

  • Trophy Triumphant
    Acquire all trophies.

Gold

  • Care to Become the next God of Destruction?
    Arcade – Complete a course with an S Rank.
  • Link Level 40
    Story – Raise Link Level to 40.
  • Before Creation Comes Destruction…
    Practice – Complete 200 Different Combo Challenges.
  • My Power Level is 530,000
    World Match – Acquire 530,000BP
  • Set for Life
    Acquire 20,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing.

Silver

  • I am Goku, the Legendary Super Saiyan!
    Story – Complete the Super Warrior Arc.
  • Ho ho ho… What an Unexpected Thrill
    Story – Complete the Enemy Warrior Arc.
  • My Appetite…Is Insatiable…!
    Story – Complete the Android 21 Arc.
  • The Power to Go Beyond the Super Saiyan!
    Practice – Complete 100 Different Combo Challenges.
  • This Pain Will Make Me Stronger!
    World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches
  • Arena Expert
    Arena Match – Play 10 matches.
  • Lemme Play Too!
    Arena Match – Play 20 Casual Matches.
  • Deep Pockets
    Acquire 5,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing.
  • Arena Aficionado
    Arena Match – Play 20 matches.
  • Farewell, Tien…
    Complete seven or more quest tutorials.

Bronze

  • Snake Way Sensei
    Arcade – Complete the Snake Way Course.
  •  Extreme Gravity Guru
    Arcade – Complete the Extreme Gravity Spaceship Course.
  • Hyperbolic Heavyweight
    Arcade – Complete the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course.
  • Link Level 20
    Story – Raise Link Level to 20.
  • Bye-Bye Buu
    Story – Defeat Clone Kid Buu.
  • Conversationalist
    Story – Trigger a special conversation sequence.
  • To Test Myself, I Too Will Fighter
    Local Battle – Play a match.
  • Ladies and Gents, We Have a Winner!
    Tournament – Emerge as champion.
  • Battle-Ready
    Practice – Complete all battle tutorials.
  • Practice Makes Perfect
    Practice – Perform a combo that deals 5000 or more damage in Training Mode.
  • Don’t Underestimate Earth!
    Practice – Complete 30 Different Combo Challenges.
  • Goku Isn’t the Only Super Saiyan…
    World Match – Play a Ranked Match
  • You Can’t Win This…
    World Match – Play 10 Ranked Matches.
  • Casual Combatant
    World Match – Play 10 Casual Matches.
  • Arena Enthusiast
    Arena Match – Play a match.
  • Just Looking
    Arena Match – Observe a match.
  • It’s Play Time!
    Arena Match – Play a Casual Match.
  • Stamp of Approval
    Replay – Use a Z Stamp while watching a Replay Channel.
  • Millionaire
    Acquire 1,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing.
  • Yo, I’m Goku!
    Complete a quest tutorial.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.

[Source: PowerPyx]

