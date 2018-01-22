View the Complete List of Dragon Ball FighterZ Trophies

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out this week, and now we’ve got the full trophy list (via PowerPyx) for the latest fighting game from Arc System Works. It’s a pretty standard trophy list as far as fighting games go, as players will have to try out plenty of the game’s modes if they’re going for the Platinum. There are also some slight story spoilers included in the trophy descriptions.

Check out the full list of Dragon Ball FighterZ trophies below:

Platinum Trophy Triumphant

Acquire all trophies. Gold Care to Become the next God of Destruction?

Arcade – Complete a course with an S Rank.

Arcade – Complete a course with an S Rank. Link Level 40

Story – Raise Link Level to 40.

Story – Raise Link Level to 40. Before Creation Comes Destruction…

Practice – Complete 200 Different Combo Challenges.

Practice – Complete 200 Different Combo Challenges. My Power Level is 530,000

World Match – Acquire 530,000BP

World Match – Acquire 530,000BP Set for Life

Acquire 20,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing. Silver I am Goku, the Legendary Super Saiyan!

Story – Complete the Super Warrior Arc.

Story – Complete the Super Warrior Arc. Ho ho ho… What an Unexpected Thrill

Story – Complete the Enemy Warrior Arc.

Story – Complete the Enemy Warrior Arc. My Appetite…Is Insatiable…!

Story – Complete the Android 21 Arc.

Story – Complete the Android 21 Arc. The Power to Go Beyond the Super Saiyan!

Practice – Complete 100 Different Combo Challenges.

Practice – Complete 100 Different Combo Challenges. This Pain Will Make Me Stronger!

World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches

World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches Arena Expert

Arena Match – Play 10 matches.

Arena Match – Play 10 matches. Lemme Play Too!

Arena Match – Play 20 Casual Matches.

Arena Match – Play 20 Casual Matches. Deep Pockets

Acquire 5,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing.

Acquire 5,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing. Arena Aficionado

Arena Match – Play 20 matches.

Arena Match – Play 20 matches. Farewell, Tien…

Complete seven or more quest tutorials. Bronze Snake Way Sensei

Arcade – Complete the Snake Way Course.

Arcade – Complete the Snake Way Course. Extreme Gravity Guru

Arcade – Complete the Extreme Gravity Spaceship Course.

Arcade – Complete the Extreme Gravity Spaceship Course. Hyperbolic Heavyweight

Arcade – Complete the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course.

Arcade – Complete the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course. Link Level 20

Story – Raise Link Level to 20.

Story – Raise Link Level to 20. Bye-Bye Buu

Story – Defeat Clone Kid Buu.

Story – Defeat Clone Kid Buu. Conversationalist

Story – Trigger a special conversation sequence.

Story – Trigger a special conversation sequence. To Test Myself, I Too Will Fighter

Local Battle – Play a match.

Local Battle – Play a match. Ladies and Gents, We Have a Winner!

Tournament – Emerge as champion.

Tournament – Emerge as champion. Battle-Ready

Practice – Complete all battle tutorials.

Practice – Complete all battle tutorials. Practice Makes Perfect

Practice – Perform a combo that deals 5000 or more damage in Training Mode.

Practice – Perform a combo that deals 5000 or more damage in Training Mode. Don’t Underestimate Earth!

Practice – Complete 30 Different Combo Challenges.

Practice – Complete 30 Different Combo Challenges. Goku Isn’t the Only Super Saiyan…

World Match – Play a Ranked Match

World Match – Play a Ranked Match You Can’t Win This…

World Match – Play 10 Ranked Matches.

World Match – Play 10 Ranked Matches. Casual Combatant

World Match – Play 10 Casual Matches.

World Match – Play 10 Casual Matches. Arena Enthusiast

Arena Match – Play a match.

Arena Match – Play a match. Just Looking

Arena Match – Observe a match.

Arena Match – Observe a match. It’s Play Time!

Arena Match – Play a Casual Match.

Arena Match – Play a Casual Match. Stamp of Approval

Replay – Use a Z Stamp while watching a Replay Channel.

Replay – Use a Z Stamp while watching a Replay Channel. Millionaire

Acquire 1,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing.

Acquire 1,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing. Yo, I’m Goku!

Complete a quest tutorial.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.

[Source: PowerPyx]