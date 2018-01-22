View the Complete List of Dragon Ball FighterZ Trophies
Dragon Ball FighterZ is out this week, and now we’ve got the full trophy list (via PowerPyx) for the latest fighting game from Arc System Works. It’s a pretty standard trophy list as far as fighting games go, as players will have to try out plenty of the game’s modes if they’re going for the Platinum. There are also some slight story spoilers included in the trophy descriptions.
Check out the full list of Dragon Ball FighterZ trophies below:
Platinum
- Trophy Triumphant
Acquire all trophies.
Gold
- Care to Become the next God of Destruction?
Arcade – Complete a course with an S Rank.
- Link Level 40
Story – Raise Link Level to 40.
- Before Creation Comes Destruction…
Practice – Complete 200 Different Combo Challenges.
- My Power Level is 530,000
World Match – Acquire 530,000BP
- Set for Life
Acquire 20,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing.
Silver
- I am Goku, the Legendary Super Saiyan!
Story – Complete the Super Warrior Arc.
- Ho ho ho… What an Unexpected Thrill
Story – Complete the Enemy Warrior Arc.
- My Appetite…Is Insatiable…!
Story – Complete the Android 21 Arc.
- The Power to Go Beyond the Super Saiyan!
Practice – Complete 100 Different Combo Challenges.
- This Pain Will Make Me Stronger!
World Match – Play 20 Ranked Matches
- Arena Expert
Arena Match – Play 10 matches.
- Lemme Play Too!
Arena Match – Play 20 Casual Matches.
- Deep Pockets
Acquire 5,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing.
- Arena Aficionado
Arena Match – Play 20 matches.
- Farewell, Tien…
Complete seven or more quest tutorials.
Bronze
- Snake Way Sensei
Arcade – Complete the Snake Way Course.
- Extreme Gravity Guru
Arcade – Complete the Extreme Gravity Spaceship Course.
- Hyperbolic Heavyweight
Arcade – Complete the Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course.
- Link Level 20
Story – Raise Link Level to 20.
- Bye-Bye Buu
Story – Defeat Clone Kid Buu.
- Conversationalist
Story – Trigger a special conversation sequence.
- To Test Myself, I Too Will Fighter
Local Battle – Play a match.
- Ladies and Gents, We Have a Winner!
Tournament – Emerge as champion.
- Battle-Ready
Practice – Complete all battle tutorials.
- Practice Makes Perfect
Practice – Perform a combo that deals 5000 or more damage in Training Mode.
- Don’t Underestimate Earth!
Practice – Complete 30 Different Combo Challenges.
- Goku Isn’t the Only Super Saiyan…
World Match – Play a Ranked Match
- You Can’t Win This…
World Match – Play 10 Ranked Matches.
- Casual Combatant
World Match – Play 10 Casual Matches.
- Arena Enthusiast
Arena Match – Play a match.
- Just Looking
Arena Match – Observe a match.
- It’s Play Time!
Arena Match – Play a Casual Match.
- Stamp of Approval
Replay – Use a Z Stamp while watching a Replay Channel.
- Millionaire
Acquire 1,000,000 Zeni throughout the course of playing.
- Yo, I’m Goku!
Complete a quest tutorial.
Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.
