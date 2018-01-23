Second Pack of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Includes New Characters, Free Update Also Coming

Last week, it was revealed that Jiren and Android 17 would be making their way to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Now, Bandai Namco has shared more information on the upcoming downloadable content for the game, specifically the upcoming “Extra Pack 2” that will be launching next month, including some of what the update will include and some brief information on the two new characters.

According to Bandai Namco, additional story mode content will also be part of the Extra Pack 2 release, and players will be able to embark on their own Time Patrol missions with their Master to allow for crazier adventures. The company also announced that players will now be able to customize Dragon Ball characters in Xenoverse 2, including their attacks and costume colors.

For more information on the upcoming downloadable content, check out below:

Jiren and Android 17 Jiren is a member of the Pride Trooper and the strongest warrior from Universe 11. He has special moves such as Mediation and a Power Rush which no other character can contain! Android 17 has a new ability which allows him to absorb attacks as well as a brand new fighting style. Free Update Free content will be also available in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 including a new battle system, new avatar skills and new special costumes for Dragon Ball characters! Limit Burst is the new battle system that can be used once per battle. Players can dramatically increase their ability temporally depending on the number of members in the enemy team. The type of boost will also differ based on the fighter. Some characters may power up their team members whilst some may lower the status of the opponent. This free update will also bring a new avatar Awaken Skill with the “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan” (SSGSS) where players will be able to feel the power of the Gods and be transformed to the infamous “Blue Form”! Finally new swimsuits will be available for Android 18 and Videl. Let’s get prepared for the summer season!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is now available.

[Source: Gematsu]