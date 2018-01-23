The God of War Collector’s Edition Will Cost $129.99

It was previously announced that there would be a $149.99 God of War PS4 special edition. Now we know that there will be another option for fans at a slightly lower price. Sony announced that the God of War Collector’s Edition will cost $129.99, and will contain everything the aforementioned Stone Mason Edition has besides four exclusive carvings and the Defend of the Chosen Shield digital content.

Here’s everything that players will get in the $149.99 God of War PS4 special edition:

Full Game

9″ Kratos & Atreus Statue by Gentle Giant

Limited Steelbook Case

2″ Huldra Brothers Carvings

Exclusive Lithograph

Cloth Map

Digital Contents Include: Death’s Vow Armor Set Exile’s Guardian Shield God of War Digital Comic #0 by Dark Horse God of War Digital Mini Artbook by Dark Horse Dynamic Theme



On the fence? Then make sure to check out our preview of the latest God of War iteration from E3 2017:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games.

God of War is slated to launch April 20, 2018.