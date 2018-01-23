God of War Release Date is in April According to Amazon

A new listing for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War (specifically a $129.99 Collectors Edition) has gone live on Amazon. While that’s plenty interesting in its own right (especially since the Stone Mason Edition costs $149.99), the online retailer also has a new date attached to the game. According to Amazon, the God of War release date is April 20, 2018.

Yes, that’s the weed day. Maybe Kratos has some extracurricular activities that we’re not aware of (it’s stressful being a single parent after all), but the date does make sense. It’s a Friday, and Sony tends to release their big exclusives on Fridays rather than the traditional Tuesday release.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out our preview of the latest God of War iteration from E3 2017:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games.

God of War is slated to launch sometime in 2018.

[Source: Amazon via The Nerd Mag]