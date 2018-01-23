My Time at Portia Launches for PlayStation 4 Later This Year

Developers Pathea Games have announced today that their sandbox simulation RPG My Time at Portia has entered Steam Early Access today, and will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. The game puts you in charge of a derelict workshop that you must whip back into shape.

Taking place in the town of Portia, players will have to gather resources and craft your home and workshop back into shape. Players will then have to take the empty woodland around you and turn it into a farm, while also doing daily commissions and interacting with the various villages of Portia. On the outskirts of the town, players can also discover ancient ruins and dungeons to explore, as well as come across monsters and bosses that aim to keep the secrets of Portia.

For more information on My Time at Portia, make sure to check out below:

Arriving in the enchanting town of Portia, you’ll set up shop in a derelict workshop left to you by your Pa. It’s down to you to gather resources and put his trusty, old workshop handbook and workbench to good use, as your craft your home back to shape and make it your own. Then convert the empty woodland around your new residence into a quaint little farm, where you can grow your own crops using clever planter boxes and cultivation techniques! As well as developing your own workshop, you’ll be able to take on daily commissions and villager requests which enable you to craft your way into the hearts of the local community. The town of Portia is filled with a vibrant cast of unforgettable faces all with exciting stories to share, energetic personalities and individual behaviours. Make sure you take the time to get to know them all – who knows, maybe romance could be in the air!

My Time at Portia is due out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.