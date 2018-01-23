Recent PlayStation 4 Hack Allows for Pirate Software, PS2 Titles to Run on Console

Homebrewing video game consoles has been around for quite some time. The term, for those unfamiliar, refers to consumers producing software for a console or some other hardware that helps unlock features or abilities that the hardware might not initially have. When it comes to the PlayStation 4, homebrew development on older consoles seems to finally be getting underway.

According to a recent report from Eurogamer, a recent exploit earlier this month allowed for low-level system access on the console for developers. This exploit has allowed some hackers to introduce Linux support and full root access via FTP to the system. Last week, the arrival of PS4HEN, a homebrew enabler, was introduced from hackers, meaning that package files can finally be installed on the PlayStation 4.

Also revealed in the report was the fact that work has been carried out by other hackers to reverse engineer PlayStation 2 games for the PS4, with tools becoming available now for users to inject their own ISO files into a specially prepared package that installs and runs on hacked machines. Up until now, users had no way of running other PlayStation 2 titles on the PS4, but with the homebrew community suddenly gaining a ton of traction, it might be a reality for those who are able to access it.

Of course, it’s important to note that exploiting the PlayStation 4 and introducing homebrew software onto it is not something an inexperienced person should be doing, as any number of wrong things can occur. As more exploits and hacks are revealed, Sony will continue to try and patch any pirate software that might come out.

[Source: Eurogamer]