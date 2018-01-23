PlayStation Store Global Update – January 23, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS ($39.99)(out 2-6)

PSVR Games

The Inpatient

Shooty Fruity ($19.99)

Star Drone ($7.99)

PS4 Games

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory ($59.99)

Iconoclasts ($19.99)

Lost Sphear ($49.99)

Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Edition ($59.99/PS+ $17.99)

Mutant Football League ($19.99)

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes ($19.99)

Planetbase ($19.99)

Rento Fortune ($9.99)

Vesta ($14.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones ($9.99)

Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 4 ($4.99)

Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter ($7.99)

DOA5LR DLC Packs ($10.79 and up)

Fishing Planet: Sport Topwater Night Pack ($4.99)

Gundam Versus DLC (Free and up)

Monster OF THE DEEP: Outfit- Samurai Garb ($0.49)

Redout: Mars Pack ($6.99)

Skyforge: Demonic Cold Weapon Pack ($21.99)

Skyforge: Seasonal Pack – February ($21.99)

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE – Pulse Sky High Set ($7.99)

PS Vita Games

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory ($39.99)

Iconoclasts ($19.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3