PS4 Deals: Get 10% Off a PlayStation Store Order This Week

There’s a cool deal going on over at the PlayStation Store. By using the code “FA5C4B2BJK,” players can get 10% off their PlayStation Store orders. The deal ends on January 30, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Reminder, only one code can be redeemed per account so make sure you know what you’re getting before applying the code. It’s a great pairing with the current week of PlayStation Store sales.

Here are the official instructions on this special PlayStation Store promotion:

This promotion is open to residents of the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Nicaragua. Only one code may be redeemed per account. Redeem this code for 10% off one single-cart transaction made on PlayStation Store on PS3, PS4 or the online store (store.playstation.com) completed between 1/23/18 @12:01AM PT and 1/30/2018 @ 11:59PM PT. Code does not apply to transactions made on PlayStation Store on PS Vita, PlayStation TV, PSP or in-game. While supplies last. Exclusions apply, including: PS Plus memberships, subscriptions, pre-orders, PS Now subscriptions and rental video content. Code is not redeemable for cash, cannot be returned for cash or credit, may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, damaged or used without your permission. PSN features and offerings vary by country and may change without notice. Use of PSN is subject to the Terms of Service and User Agreement and applicable privacy policy, see http://www.playstationnetwork.com/tosua.

What PlayStation 4 deals will you be taking advantage of with this special promotion? Let us know in the comments below!