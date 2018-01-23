Latest Call of Duty: WWII Patch Fixes Friendly Shellshock

Call of Duty: WWII is ready to kick off another community event, as The Resistance is set to begin today and last until next month. Along with a new division, new game modes, and more, the game is also getting a new patch to go along with the community event.

Taking to Reddit, Michael Condrey – the Director for Call of Duty: WWII – recently revealed that the latest patch has gone through review. The update should have been rolling out by now in case you want to go check, but Condrey said that there are a bunch of fixes coming, including:

Fixed issue where volume of some announcer VO lines in War Mode were louder than intended.

Turned down foley footstep volume, as well as other players’ footstep volume.

Friendly shellshock no longer impacts player movement. VFX and screen shake still present, but player movement and look speed reductions have been eliminated.

While the full patch notes haven’t been released yet, they will no doubt go live soon, and when they do, you can check them out over on the Sledgehammer Games blog. According to Condrey, the team has been working on the update since December and is proud of what’s coming.

For more information on what players can expect to find in The Resistance community event, check out below:

NEW DIVISION – RESISTANCE The Resistance is an all-new playable and permanent Division added to multiplayer, available to all players, starting on January 23. This Division focuses on the element of surprise and close-quarters combat. NEW GAME MODES – DEMOLITION AND PROP HUNT Demolition: Continuing with the Resistance theme, Demolition is a spin on Search & Destroy with respawns available. Faster-paced and more accessible, this classic favorite will return for two weeks during The Resistance. Prop Hunt: This fan-favorite game mode also makes its debut in Call of Duty: WWII, as players will have the opportunity to hide in plain site as objects, while the enemy team hunts them down.

Call of Duty: WWII released November 3, 2017.