Overwatch update 2.29 is now live on consoles and PC. It adds in a new assault and escort map called Blizzard World, and has a huge cosmetics update. Some small bugs were also fixed.

Check out the Overwatch update 2.29 patch notes:

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

New Assault/Escort Map: Blizzard World

Relive where you took your first steps in Azeroth, where you confronted the Lord of Terror, and where you spawned your first zerg rush—all of these epic memories come together on Overwatch’s newest Assault/Escort hybrid map, Blizzard World! This theme park brings the magic of Blizzard’s many worlds into one place so your most epic memories can come to life as you attack and defend the payload across Azeroth, Tristram, and the Koprulu Sector.

The Blizzard World map will be disabled in Competitive Play until the start of Season 9. It will be available in Quick Play and Custom Games starting with today’s patch.

Cosmetics Update

Starting now, loot boxes have been infused with over 100 cosmetics inspired by Blizzard World, Overwatch animated shorts, and more! Collect new legendary skins, including: Barbarian Zarya, Black Cat D.Va, Crusader Reinhardt, Ecopoint: Antarctica Mei, Kabuki Hanzo, and emotes such as Mercy’s Parasol, Sombra’s Marioneta, and Tracer’s Bomb Spin. Additionally, players will discover new highlight intros like Bastion’s Reconfigure, Soldier: 76’s Lights Out, Winston’s Roll, and many more.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that caused weapon accuracy on the career profile to be displayed as 100%

Heroes