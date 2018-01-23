God of War Digital Deluxe Edition Includes Gear, and an Exclusive Pin

With the announcement that God of War would be releasing in a couple of months, more details on the game are coming out. We’ve already detailed some of the various special editions that the game will offer, but Sony has also announced a Deluxe Edition for those who don’t want any physical items.

Over at the PlayStation Blog, the folks at Sony Santa Monica Studios have revealed the God of War Digital Deluxe Edition, which is available to preorder now for $69.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition will include the legendary Death’s Vow Armor Set, allowing players to increase their strength while at the same time honoring the promise made by Kratos as he journeys through the Norse wild.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will also include a digital copy of the God of War comic book. Issue #0 begins to unearth the story of Kratos before his quest with Atreus begins. The special edition will also include the Exile’s Guardian Shield and a Dynamic Theme available for PlayStation 4. If you plan preordering the Digital Deluxe Edition now, you’ll also be able to snag a sweet, exclusive God of War physical pin while supplies last.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out our preview of the latest God of War iteration from E3 2017:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series.

God of War is slated to release on April 20, 2018, exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]