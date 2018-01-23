Tom Clancy’s The Division Global Event 4 is Now Live, Offering New Gear Sets

A brand new Global Event is out in Tom Clancy’s The Division, and players looking forward to the new content can hop into the game now and began earning rewards. The Ambush event, which starts today and lasts until next week on January 30, will continue to allow players to earn Classified Gear, as well as three new masks.

As you can tell from the trailer above, three new modifiers have been put into the game as part of the event. Ambush, the Global modifier, allows agents to deal increased damage when stationary. Covert Ambush, the activity modifier, has the same effect as Ambush, but also causes health to dwindle while moving.

The group modifier, Strategic Ambush, has similar effects as Covert Ambush but will cause your health to diminish if you’re close to allies. All in all, this Global Event seems aimed at keeping players in a single spot and away from teammates, so make sure you’re ready to brave the wild on your own. There are four new Gear Sets that players will also be able to earn, and you can check those out over on The Division blog.

It’s been some time, but in case you haven’t played The Division yet, make sure to check out our review of the game:

At the end of the day, when The Division starts showing flaws, aside from minor design issues that I can grouse and grumble about, I have already played it five times longer than the entire length of other games. I don’t want to make excuses for the developers and say that it’s okay to add in content later to make it feel complete, but as full featured and fairly polished as the base experience is, it’s an issue of me wanting more, rather than an issue of the developers leaving much out. The Division is something special that’s never really been done before in games, and while I don’t expect perfection from such a bold experiment, I’m impressed with what they have been able to pull off so far. We’re just one week post-pandemic. Imagine what’s in store for us going forward.

Tom Clancy’s The Division released on March 8, 2016.