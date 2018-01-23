Users Report PSN Down, Experiencing Issues Connecting

As of 9:00 AM Pacific, the PSN is experiencing some issues connecting, specifically to gaming and social parts of the network. While the network is not entirely down, it may be slow to load for some people. All other services seem to be working, but the PSN status page says that “You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.” When we tested this, we were eventually able to connect after long loading times.

Here are the issues that are typically impacted when there are PSN down reports:

Account Management You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. Gaming & Social You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Store You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Now You may have some difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Vue You may have some difficulty accessing some channels and features in PlayStation Vue. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

While the PSN is down, you may receive a maintenance notification.

[Source: PSN Status Page]