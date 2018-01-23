Watch the First 25 Minutes of Atelier Lydie and Suelle

At an event held by Koei Tecmo in San Francisco last week, we had a chance to get our hands on the first 25 minutes of Atelier Lydie and Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings. During these opening moments, sisters Lydie and Suelle learn how to gather items, do some basic alchemy, and they even get to fight some simple monsters near the very end of the capture. While these opening moments may not get into the meat of the gameplay, they do manage to highlight the high production values that went into this localization of Atelier Lydie and Suelle, which released in Japan late last year and is coming to NA in the coming months.

You can read our preview impressions on this opening segment, where we say:

The first thing that is immediately noticeable is the stunning detail throughout. Even though Atelier Lydie and Suelle is a decidedly Japanese game with heavy roots in manga and anime art styles, there’s a commendable production value that’s gone in to making the game look great and right at home on the PlayStation 4. It’s also chock full of voice acting, and though it’s all in Japanese with English subtitles, it’s once again indicative of an impressive effort by the time to make Atelier Lydie and Suelle a polished and full experience. Opening segments of sprawling Japanese RPGs are hardly the best representation of the game, but Atelier Lydie and Suelle managed to intrigue me, catching my attention with the relatively mundane daily life that sisters Lydie and Suelle go throughand the twist of a jumping into the world of a painting. I can only imagine that the game gets better from there, exploring the mysterious paintings locked away in the basement of the atelier and what implications they’ll have on the greater story

North American Atelier fans can get their hands on Atelier Lydie and Suelle when it releases on March 27.