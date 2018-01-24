Big Fortnite Update Coming Tomorrow, A Lot of Fixes, Changes, and Return of Mutant Storms

The team over at Epic has been releasing frequent patches for Fortnite to add things, change features, and improve the game. The latest Fortnite update, planned to go live tomorrow, continues that trend by switching gears from the winter event, adding an AutoRun feature to both Battle Royale and Save the World, and fixing a number of bugs in both modes as well. There are also some long awaited quality of life changes that seek to make the game more player friendly.

The biggest thing patch V.2.3.0 does is bring back Mutant Storms event, this time with some critical changes. Mutant Storms will now appear in greater numbers to allow players more opportunities to earn the exclusive rewards. Mini-bosses from the holiday event will still be present on the map, but the alerts have been significantly reduced.

Here are the Fortnite update V.2.3.0 patch notes:

Patch V.2.3.0 is planned to release January 25. The Save the World Winter event ends on January 25. Fortnite fans, Another week, another patch! This week’s update consists of bug fixes and some long-anticipated quality of life changes for Battle Royale. This will include an option to remove aim-assist on consoles, and more. The Winter Event for Save the World will be ending on Jan 25. As the snow melts, Mutant Storms return! Chug Jug Low HP? No Shields? Enemies all around? Give yourself a fighting chance with the all-new Chug Jug! Find a safe place to Chug this Jug for 15 seconds and gain max Health + Shields. Winter Event Wrap Up We want to extend a big “Thank you!” to all our Save the World founders who participated in the 2017 Winter Event. As the snow from Survive the Holidays melts, the Mutant Storms return! The inclement weather brings more than your average Storms this time around, featuring the Minibosses introduced in the Holiday Event. Earn seasonal gold from new quests! Put it towards those evolution materials in the Event Store with weekly rotating items. PATCH NOTES – BATTLE ROYALE GAMEPLAY Added AutoRun! Input defaults for PC are “=” and “NumLock” Input defaults for controller is double-clicking the left stick.

Added a setting to disable aim assist on consoles.

Remapped weapon binds on AZERTY keyboards to the top row number keys. Bug Fixes Wooden power poles no longer block building.

Spike Traps found in Supply Drops will now stack with other Spike Traps found elsewhere.

The Spike Trap’s effective range will now more accurately match the distance of the spike animation. The damage area was previously too large.

Supply drops no longer hover above the ground after landing.

Fixed an issue which prevented the Shield Potion and Slurp Juice visual effects from playing when the player is already shielded.

Fixed an issue that made Cozy Campfires appear to be active after they have expired.

Fixed an issue which caused collision of eliminated players to persist for too long.

Fixed an issue which allowed players to hide inside of supply drops if the supply drop landed on a crouched player.

Fixed an issue which allowed players to pass through walls as they edited them.

Optimized the speed at which players can cycle building pieces under poor network conditions.

Fixed an issue which caused dropped items to fall off the edge of the map and spawn near a living player.

Kicking a basketball through a soccer net no longer counts as a goal. Soccer balls still count. WEAPONS Bug Fixes Improved the accuracy of grenade arcs.

Fixed an issue which allowed players to switch between two scoped weapons without leaving the scoped view.

Player’s weapons will no longer disappear for a short time after the effects of the Boogie Bomb wear off.

Reduced the delay between throwing a grenade and switching to another weapon. GENERAL Shadowplay Highlights now records player knockdowns (DBNO).

Quitting a match early will no longer award stat or challenge progress. Progress will only be awarded when a player leaves after they are eliminated or have won. Bug Fixes Players can no longer purchase the Battle Pass x10 Tier bundle when at or above Battle Pass tier 65. We fixed this on January 19th and affected players have been compensated.

Fixed an issue which allowed items in the locker to rotate on the wrong axis while spinning them.

Fixed an issue which caused the client to lock up after ALT-TABing on PC.

While spectating, players will now be returned to scoped view when the spectated player switches between scoped weapons, instead of being pulled into third-person view.

Brick building effects have been fixed.

Players can now mute party members from the lobby screen.

Players banned from voice chat can no longer use it on the lobby screen. UI Added Auto Decline Friend Requests as a new option for PC players to the Social Widget. When enabled, friend requests will be auto-declined. Enabling this option will decline all pending friend requests.

Bug Fixes Friend and Party invite notifications will now correctly appear for Battle Royale players that have never played Save the World.

You no longer open the fullscreen map while spectating a player with report menu up, This issue only occurred if a player was using the “Combat Pro” controller config.

The radial emote menu will no longer persist after the warm-up phase if left open.

Characters pose no longer resets after opening the news widget.

The ping value displayed in the Net Debug Stats UI is now more accurate. It will appear higher than before for all players. AUDIO Lowered volume of bus music and the sound played when jumping out of the bus.

Lowered volume of wind sounds played during skydiving and gliding.

Lowered the volume of gunfire, footsteps, and impacts during warmup phase.

Removed the “Caw” sound layer from the Death Valley pickaxe.

Removed some layers from the new pickaxe sounds that could be mistaken for bullet whiz-bys Bug Fixes Music from dance emotes will no longer overlap.

Loot chest audio is no longer hushed by pickaxe impact sounds. WORLD Added more loot spawns to Haunted Hills. Bug Fixes Fixed missing collision on junkyard crane.

Fixed two areas where players could hide under the terrain by the edge of the river.

Fixed a section of the Moisty Mire water that did not slow players down.

Fixed a mine cart in Shifty Shafts that could not be destroyed.

Fixed an issue causing the soccer stadium to sometimes not load in properly.

Fixed a seam in the terrain near Flush Factory that allowed players to see through the map.

Added collision to pillars in Haunted Hills so players can no longer hide inside them.

Scoring a goal in the Soccer stadium will now show proper visual effects. PATCH NOTES – SAVE THE WORLD MUTANT STORM EVENT RETURNS! This storm season, Mutant Storms will appear in greater numbers.

Mutant Storm mission alerts award Storm Tickets in addition to the Evolution Materials that they usually drop. Quota: 10 per day.

Up to 5 Mutant Storms are available at a time in Stonewood, and up to 25 Active Storms are available at a time in Plankerton, Canny Valley, and Twine Peaks.

Purchased upgrade Llamas award Storm Tickets.

All missions will continue to award Seasonal Gold, and Daily Quests will continue to award Daily Coins.

Most Event Quests award Storm Tickets. Some Event Quests award V-Bucks.

Hydraulic Weapons and Storm Zone Heroes have returned, and are available in the Storm Llamas during this event.

Event Store has been updated! The Legendary Hydra Transform Key is available in the Event Store! The Event Store also offers Legendary Constructor BASE Hype. The Event Storm Llama also has a chance of awarding this hero.

Since we’re reintroducing the Legendary Hydra with this Mutant Storms event, it can now be recycled, put in the Collection Book and consumes inventory space.

For every 1,000 unspent Snowflake tickets, a Holiday Survival Llama will automatically be granted and can be found in the Loot Tab. All remaining tickets will be lost. MINI-BOSSES Mini-bosses are still present on the map, but the number of mission alerts have been reduced from the Holiday event.

Up to 3 of these Mini-Boss mission alerts can appear in Stonewood at a time and up to 6 at a time in Plankerton, Canny and Twine. Quota: 3 per day.

These Mini-boss alerts have replaced the old generic Mission Alerts that used to be on the map. As a result: Mini-boss Alerts can now be played in higher-difficulty missions that you have not unlocked yet. Mini-boss Alerts reward a wide array of items, including transform keys, schematics, survivors, and more!

Return of “Mini-Boss” Quests: Awards Seasonal Gold currency and is repeatable. Seasonal Gold currency can be used to purchase items from the Event Store. This currency only lasts for a season, so spend it while you can!

GAMEPLAY Added Auto-Run! Input defaults for PC are “=” and “NumLock”. Input defaults for controller is double-clicking the left stick.

Adjusted several weapon Perk rolls Break shotguns can no longer roll Rate of Fire perks VinderTech Rocket Hammer can now roll Energy and Elemental perks VinderTech and Vacuum Tube sniper rifles can now roll perks that trigger a small explosion of damage after headshot kills.

Standardized the damage melee weapons do to the environment. Melee weapons previously varied from 20%-70% of weapon damage depending upon the weapon type and the target material. All weapons are now set to a flat 50% of weapon damage against wood and stone, and 20% versus metal. Pickaxes remain unaffected.

Bug Fixes Lightning Pistol now correctly shows up as part of the Vacuum Tube weapon set. ​​ HEROES Bug Fixes Frag grenades and cluster bombs will no longer fall through water, which caused Soldier’s to be unable to throw a second grenade.

Fixed an issue that was causing TEDDY to have reduced range while firing. UI Added Auto Decline Friend Requests as a new option for PC players to the Social Widget.

When enabled, friend requests will be auto-declined. Enabling this option will decline all pending friend requests.

Added count indicator to collection book slots.

Added XP counts to the Collection Book Rewards schedule.

Added total count to “root” rows on the collection book nav.

Power widgets now show buffed power glow when buffed from party members.

“Warcry” tooltip now properly displays the melee attack speed bonus Bug Fixes Consumable item transform keys can now only create items that match the rarity of the key. This will prevent players from accidentally using a high-rarity consumable transform key to create a low-rarity item.

Mission alert rewards will no longer show in the objectives menu in-game when the player had already collected the current mission alert or reached their quota.

Buying Llamas during the tutorial will no longer cause the UI to have display issues.

Fixed a visual issue that made it look like Survivor power levels weren’t increasing after leveling them up.

Fixed an issue that was causing large font power levels to appear where teammates names should go. ART/ANIMATION Blinking lights on the Vacuum Tube weapons have been boxed up and put into the attic until next year. The lights have returned to their default orange color.

Energy weapons no longer appear completely blue. Known Issues In an effort to continue increasing our level of transparency and communication we’re going to begin posting “Known Issues” with our patch notes. This section will identify issues we’re aware of that will be in the latest patch. This is our first attempt at this section and very much a work in progress. This will continue to improve in the coming weeks. Hitching happening at various times such as players joining matches, player loadout changes and day to night transitions.

Items in the game seem larger than they should.

Friend UI is displaying incorrectly.

The “Keep Out” perk is currently not lasting the full 10 seconds .

When Reset Building Choice is set to “Off” in the settings, while in zone building choices will reset and sometimes not appear.

Which part of the Fortnite update V.2.3.0 are you most excited for? Are there any additional changes or fixes you’d like to see in a future update?

[Source: Epic]