BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle DLC Roster Explained by Producer

Earlier this month Arc System Works announced that BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on May 31 in Japan and Asia, and June 5 in North America. Additionally, they also revealed that the upcoming crossover fighting game is set to receive Blake Belladonna from RWBY as the first DLC character. However, Blake will only be one of the game’s 20 downloadable characters. The game will launch with 20 characters, which means that half of the planned roster is DLC.

Understandably, that DLC announcement caused some concern and outrage from the fighting game community. However, producer Toshimichi Mori explained the deveoper’s reasoning to Dengeki PlayStation and said that all of the content wouldn’t far exceed the price of what a full game typically costs. He said this is due to the game releasing at a lower price point of 5,800 yen (no North American price has been confirmed yet). That way, more players can play the game and purchase DLC if they want more.

Here are all the ways the BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle DLC will sell the characters:

All-in-One Pack (access to all 20 DLC characters)

Blake Belladonna

Character Pack #1 (three characters)

Character Pack #2 (three characters)

Character Pack #3 (three characters)

Character Pack #4 (three characters)

Character Pack #5 (three characters)

Character Pack #6 (three characters)

Unannounced DLC character

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 5 in North America.

[Source: Gematsu]