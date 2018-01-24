Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition Physical Release Coming to PS4

Earlier today, it was revealed that Merge Games would be partnering with Red Hook Studios to bring the gothic RPG Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition to retail for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. While not many listings for the PlayStation 4 version of the game seem available, Shop4World currently has it listed on their site.

According to the listing, the Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition will come with The Crimson Court and The Shieldbreaker DLC, and is due out on March 29, 2018. According to the Darkest Dungeon website, the game will carry a $29.99 price tag when it launches everywhere else on the PlayStation 4.

For more on Darkest Dungeon, make sure to check out our review of the game:

Make no mistake; Darkest Dungeon will test your own resolve as much as it does your party. It’s unforgivably difficult by design, and it’s one that will keep you coming back again and again, as if you’ve developed your own masochistic negative quirk. You may hate it at first, especially while you’re figuring out the controls, but it knows how to get its hooks into you. You’ll find the gothic comic-book art style charming, the characters’ personalities quirky yet endearing, and you’ll find each dungeon has its own unique challenge. Maybe it bested your party this time, but what if you let them recover a bit and try again with a Paladin in your team instead of the occultist? Maybe you need to pack more torches since that one guy is afraid of the dark. Perhaps it was a mistake to hire that specific plague doctor in the first place That is the beauty of the Darkest Dungeon—constantly stepping back and reformulating a strategy to counter stress.

Darkest Dungeon Ancestral Edition is set to launch sometime in March 2018.

