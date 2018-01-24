Chocobo Saddlebags, Interface Adjustments, and More Quality of Life Changes Coming to Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2 is set to bring some amazing new content to Square Enix’s MMO. Titled Rise of a New Sun, new PvP updates and additional campaign missions have been announced, as well as the return of Kefka being teased in the most recent trailer (I’m giddy. Is anyone else giddy?). Of course, along with all the big bullet points, Square Enix is making a bunch of nitty-gritty changes under the hood. While we’re likely to get full details when the patch notes officially go live, development updates have given us some ideas as to the kinds of things they are looking to change.

Luxpheras from the Community Team took to the Final Fantasy XIV blog to give some insight on many of the great quality of life changes we’ll be seeing in Patch 4.2. They detail resizing the speech window, map cursor stickiness, and adjustments to how food item level is displayed. They also briefly talk about some things that Yoshida brought up in recent Letter from the Producer live streams. Yoshida has revealed that Chocobo saddlebags will be making an appearance, and maximum stacks in inventory will be increasing from 99 to 999.

You can read the blog post with accompanying screenshots below:

In the two most recent Letter from the Producer LIVE streams, Yoshida announced some great quality of life adjustments coming such as the addition of Chocobo Saddlebags, the increase in maximum stack from 99 to 999, the new Duty Recorder feature that will allow replay of battle content and more! Beyond the new content and inventory adjustments, we’ll also see some excellent additions and adjustments made to the User Interface. Let’s take a look at what’s new for Patch 4.2. Assigning Functions to Mouse Wheel Up / Down

You will be able to assign functions to the mouse wheel other than zooming in and out with the camera.

You will also be able to assign functions to Shift + Up / Down, Ctrl + Up / Down, etc. There are 10 types of actions that can be assigned. By default, the mouse wheel will still zoom in and out with the camera, but give these other settings a try to see how you like it! Resizing the Speech Window

Up until Patch 3.5, we purposefully made it so that you couldn’t do this, as we were considering how it looks with cutscenes. However, due to some… mishaps… this became possible in 4.0! We removed the bug… errr, feature in Patch 4.1, but it will make its glorious return in Patch 4.2! This feature is separate from the standard UI size setting configurations. In order to adjust the talk window size individually, you’ll need to use your mouse to select and scale the window. Gamepad users can do this by entering mouse mode on your gamepad by holding down L2 + R3. However, unlike 4.0, the setting will be retained even if you log in and out. Be sure to check it out! Map Cursor Adherence

When you move the map cursor with your gamepad, it will stick to whatever aetheryte it’s closest to! It’ll be easier to target the aetheryte for teleports–nice! Unfortunately it’s a bit hard to show how this feature will work with an image… but I’m told this should be very convenient for gamepad users! Triple Triad NPC Overhead Icon Change

Adjustments will be made to the Triple Triad icons that are displayed above NPCs that you can challenge based on the player’s standing with that NPC. Players will be able to differentiate between NPCs who have been beaten, those that have not yet been challenged, and those who have been beaten but the player has not yet won their respective cards. Finally, no more missed cards! Item Level Display for Food

In order to make the effects of food easier to understand, the item level of the food will now be displayed. The order displayed on the Market Boards will be by item level, and you’ll able to sort by item level to find the foods you’re looking for. Item level 300 sushi, eh? Suddenly my palate feels so much more upscale. Tasty! So many updates, I can’t wait. This will be the first major patch of 2018, so I hope you’re all looking forward to it as much as we are!

The above information is only a small fraction of the content and changes that will be coming to Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2: Rise of a New Sun. I expect that we’ll see the full patch notes soon, as Square Enix has said that this massive Final Fantasy XIV update will be releasing before the end of January.

[Source: Final Fantasy XIV Blog]