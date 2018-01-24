Ghost Recon Wildlands Extended Ops Update Introduces New Game Mode

The third free update to Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War PvP, Extended Ops, has officially been announced by Ubisoft, and will be launching across the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC tomorrow. The update not only adds a new game mode, Extraction, but also brings some exclusive new maps into the game mode.

The new game mode, Extraction, tasks players with finding and escorting one of two High-Value Targets out of a conflict zone. While one team must save the HVT, the other team must work to stop them by defending their hostages’ location. Strategy and decision making will be key for both teams as they try to come out on top in the mode. Extraction will come with two exclusive maps, “Institute” and “Garage,” with both maps also available on Quickly and Ranked modes.

