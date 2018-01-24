Japanese Sales Chart: Gintama Rumble Debuts, A Surprising Game Tops the List

Nintendo is once again at the top of the Japanese sales charts. Finally releasing in Japan, the strategy RPG Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle managed to sell over 60,000 units in its debut week. It managed to outsell another new release in Gintama Rumble (although if you also count the Vita version they were quite close in sales).

In hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch once again managed to top the charts again. It outsold the second best selling console (the PlayStation 4) by slightly over 5,000 units. It’s not a huge margin like recent weeks, but it’s still the dominant console at the moment.

New PlayStation 4 releases this week included Gintama Rumble, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and the discounted version of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered.

According to Media Create, here’s the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are denoted via bold text), along with how each system sold in Japan from January 15 through January 21, 2017:

Games (Lifetime) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) – 66,692 Gintama Rumble (PS4) – 38,443 Splatoon 2 (NS) – 28,691 (1,946,033) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) – 26,365 (1,264,800) Gintama Rumble (Vita) – 23,417 Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – 20,433 (126,100) Super Mario Odyssey (NS) – 18,972 (1,555,312) Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) – 16,790 (1,515,299) Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) – 11,454 (135,773) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) – 9,502 (824,728) Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnum (3DS) – 9,262 (483,098) Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4) – 7,908 Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) – 6,472 (218,602) Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) – 5,890 (375,084) Arms (NS) – 4,951 (351,631) 1-2-Switch (NS) – 4,401 (382,320) Pokken Tournament DX (NS) – 4,311 (209,965) Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (3DS) – 3,405 (365,914) Valkyria Chronicles Remastered (Best Price) (PS4) – 3,346 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (NS) – 3,081 (175,757) Systems (Previous Week) Switch – 43,027 (37,500) PlayStation 4 – 37,572 (32,890) PlayStation 4 Pro – 14,935 (10,918) New 2DS LL – 7,302 (9,929) PlayStation Vita – 4,256 (4,388) New 3DS LL – 3,563 (5,270) Xbox One X – 1,285 (6) 2DS – 1,250 (1,656) Xbox One – 103 (107)

