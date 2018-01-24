Meet Dissidia Final Fantasy NT’s English Voice Cast in Video From Square Enix

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT brings together 30 years of Final Fantasy history, and Square Enix is giving fans an opportunity to see a few of the people that bring their favorite characters to life. Featured in this video are eight of the actors that give voice to some of the heroes from the game (apparently the villains were all too busy with world domination to take part).

Grant George – Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy)

Natalie Lander – Terra Branford (Final Fantasy VI)

Steve Burton – Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy VII)

Doug Erholtz – Squall Leonheart (Final Fantasy VIII)

Bryce Papenbook – Zidane Tribal (Final Fantasy IX)

James Arnold Taylor – Tidus (Final Fantasy X)

Alli Hillis – Lightning (Final Fantasy XIII)

Ray Chase – Noctis Lucus Caelum (Final Fantasy XV)

The ten minute behind-the-scenes mini-documentary gives each actor a chance to talk about the characters they play, how they found their character voice, and some of their favorite moments and experiences in being a voice actor for a Final Fantasy character. Hopefully Square Enix puts out more of these to highlight the remainder of the massive cast of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT voice actors.

We recently learned that a day-one update will accompany the game on launch day, and that Dissidia performed very well during its Japanese launch earlier this month. The PlayStation Blog revealed a series of things that you may not know about Dissidia, including fun facts about the battle music and the game’s stages. We know a little bit about post-launch support for the game, including six additional characters coming with DLC and a Cup Noodles promotional tie-in. You can also check out the game’s full trophy list, including a Platinum.

With this video, we can also put a long running debate to rest. His name is definitively pronounced “Tee-dus” and that’s the end of that.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT launches on January 30 in North America and Europe.