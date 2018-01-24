Compare the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro Versions of Metal Gear Survive

With a month away from the release of Metal Gear Survive, fans are anxious to find out anything on the upcoming game that they might not have seen prior. With less than a month to go until launch, the tech analysis group Digital Foundry has released another video detailing the differences in the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions of the upcoming game.

According to the video – which has footage that was grabbed from the recent Metal Gear Survive beta – the PlayStation 4/Pro version of the beta was significantly better at not only loading into multiplayer games, but also keeping friends inside a squad. On the other hand, the Xbox One/X versions of the beta struggled to load games, often taking upwards of five minutes and booting players out of squads. When it comes to the video output of all four consoles, the results are likely what you would expect, but there are tons of interesting tidbits in the video, so if you’re excited about Metal Gear Survive, make sure to give it a watch.

For a full list of the features coming to the game, make sure to check out below:

Key Features: Two modes of play – single player and co-op. Character experience, skills and items obtained are shared between the two modes.

Build and develop your Base Camp. This offers access to crafting weapons and gear, and serves as a command center for planning missions in both single player and co-op modes.

Gather resources, blueprints and raw materials for use in crafting. These can be gathered in single player mode by exploring the environment or won in successful co-op missions.

Develop Base Camp with new facilities to aid survival, including crop growing, animal rearing, and food and water storage. As your camp develops you’ll gain access to high grade crafting items.

Manage resources, including essentials such as food and water, as well as raw materials used for weapons, defences and expendables.

Complete daily, weekly and special event Orders for rewarding materials and blueprints to be used in single player and co-op.

Metal Gear Survive is set to launch on February 20, 2018.