Crystal Dynamics Gets Naughty Dog Veteran to Direct Avengers Project

Earlier today, Crystal Dynamics announced that they ould be expanding their studio by adding 15 top industry talents to their development team this month. Included in the group is former Naughty Dog Creative Director Shaun Escayg, who will be joining on to take over as the Avengers Project Creative Director. Director of Production Stephen Barry, a 27 year veteran from EA and Visceral Games, will also be joining the studio.

Escayg joins Crystal Dynamics hot off the release of his latest game, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which he served as the Creative Director of. He was also led Naughty Dog’s cinematics team as the Director of Photography and Animation Supervisor for The Last of Us. “I’m thrilled to join Crystal as Creative Director and be aligned with a team as passionate about telling great character based stories as I am.” said Escayg on joining the team.

“We’re committed to delivering an incredible, completely original Avengers experience to our gamers, and that means we are always looking to add amazing developers to our existing best in class studio talent,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “As development progresses, our studio continues to grow. The tremendous progress we’ve made on The Avengers project further drives us toward our goal of crafting something all Marvel fans will be proud of, and will play for years to come. We can’t wait to show you what we mean in the future.”

With the big additions to the team, and quite frankly how star-studded some of them seem to be, things are certainly looking up for Crystal Dynamics and their highly anticipated Avengers Project. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any future changes.