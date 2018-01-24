Pop-Up Pilgrims is Coming Exclusively to the PSVR Next Month

Independent games developer Dakko Dakko has revealed today that their first foray into virtual-reality will come with Pop-Up Pilgrims, a game that will be exclusive to the PlayStation VR when it launches next month on February 13. The game is fairly simple, with players having to guide a group of devoted followers across pop-up islands that are presented as 2D platforms in a wraparound 3D space.

According to developers Dakko Dakko, players will lead various pilgrims as they jump from platform to platform in an effort to reclaim their deity’s stolen source of power. “Developing in VR presented some interesting challenges but mostly great opportunities to take the gameplay in exciting new directions,” said Rhodri Broadbent, founder of Dakko Dakko. “Pop Up Pilgrims springs both from our love of classic arcade experiences and from the ways new technology can enable new gameplay. We custom-built the engine for this game so the picturebook visuals bounce smoothly around the player even as the intensity ramps up.”

For more information on the upcoming Pop-Up Pilgrims, make sure to check out below:

Set in beautifully hand-drawn world, you’ll manage the pilgrims’ migration as they mill about its menagerie of pop-up islands, contending with a slew of demonic bosses along the way. All of the action is set to the catchy, upbeat tunes Dakko Dakko is known for, and with their charming character designs leaping out like never before in a glorious VR space. Pop-Up Pilgrims was built from the ground up for VR using the studio’s custom 2D VR engine, capable of rendering crisp, high definition images at a silky-smooth frame rate.

Pop-Up Pilgrims is currently set to launch on February 13, 2018.