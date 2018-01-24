DICE Talks Future in Star Wars Battlefront 2 Roadmap, Revamped Progression System, New Game Mode, New Season

When Star Wars Battlefront 2 initially launched, it was buried under a mess of controversy regarding its loot boxes and progression system. DICE and EA made some loose promises about the future, turned off the ability to purchase loot boxes using real money, and launched some new content with The Last Jedi season. The Last Jedi season of events and content came to end last week, and players have been waiting to hear from the development team about the future of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

DICE broke their holiday silence today by putting out a Star Wars Battlefront 2 roadmap on some things that players can expect over the next couple of months. “The next few months are packed with massive additions to Star Wars Battlefront II,” they say in the development update, before hinting at what is to come.

Revamped Progression System

A revamped progression system will be coming at some point in the future, following player feedback that the current one doesn’t reward play or skill with specific classes, but rather luck and grinding. DICE mentions that there will be “significant changes” to the progression system and that player feedback has been essential. They’ll be sharing additional details about this progression revamp in March, so at the moment it remains to be seen how the changes will impact all of the people who have already put a lot of time into the game.

Jetpack Cargo

DICE will be releasing a new limited-time game mode called Jetpack Cargo sometime in February. Two teams of eight players will face off in some kind of “frantic, fast-paced” game mode where all players have jetpacks, Nothing further is known at this point except that the game mode will only be available for a limited time.

New Season

A new season of content and events is coming to Star Wars Battlefront 2 soon. DICE indicates that they’ve learned a lot from the first season and will be implementing those insights into the future content. For now there aren’t any additional hints or details, and DICE doesn’t give a specific time frame other than “soon”. Solo (the Han Solo movie) releases at the end of May, but here’s to hoping we won’t have to wait that long before a new batch of content is released and a new season begins.

DICE rounded off the development update with some stats from The Last Jedi season.

This Star Wars Battlefront 2 roadmap may not be the most detailed, but it’s nice to have the silence broken and know that some updates are coming to to the game within the next couple of months. We’ll keep you posted as we hear any additional details from the development team about future Star Wars Battlefront 2 updates.

[Source: EA]