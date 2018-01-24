Ubisoft Revals Sam, a Personal Gaming Assistant in Beta Now

Over at the Ubisoft Club earlier today, the company revealed that in an effort to make it easier for players to get more out of of their games, they have created Sam, a personal gaming assistant embedded in the Ubisoft Club mobile app.

Using the power of Google Cloud’s Natural Language Processing and Dialogflow Enterprise Edition, Sam aims to help players in a myriad of ways. Want to know more about a certain game or its DLC? Looking for some general advice when it comes to a game? Players will be able to speak or type in a question for Sam and receive relevant details, videos, stories, and sites instantly.

According to Damien Moret, the brand director at Ubisoft Club, Sam was developed to give data back to the players in a meaningful way. “For Sam, it comes from two different ideas. We wanted to find a way to give the data back to the players, and show it in a meaningful way to enhance their gameplay experience. he said. “Another key idea is that players are increasingly looking for answers to many subjects around games, like tips, general info, or even just a release date… and it takes more and more time to find that information. We wanted something really accessible, so that they could spend less time searching and more time playing. And that is how Sam came to life.”

The beta for Sam is available now in English on Android or iOS (Canada only), and while the test is mainly to judge how accurate the system is, the Ubisoft team is also using the opportunity to show off how Sam ties to your Ubisoft Club account. Players of Rainbow Six Siege will be able to utilize the daily login feature that Sam boasts in order to check out your in-game behavior and stats to help you improve your game.

[Source: Ubisoft]