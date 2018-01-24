Control the Zone in the Latest Black Cover: Quartet Knights Trailer

Now that we know that the mysterious BC Project from Bandai Namco is, in fact, Black Cover: Quartet Knights, the company has released another trailer for the upcoming game, this time showing off one of the modes the game has to offer, which sees players having to battle each other while also trying to take control of a zone. The trailer also shows off some more gameplay, including players duking it out with various magical abilities as they fight for the zone. You can check out the trailer below:

According to Bandai Namco, players will be able to form a team of 4 players, all of whom will be supporting the fights they have in different ways. The Melee characters, for instance, will be able to attack with aggressive magic which allows them to deal out powerful damage in close range. The Barrier, on the other hand, will support the team by being able to raise abilities of teammates, while the Healer and Range will be able to heal teammates and deal damage in long-distance fights, respectively.

For more information on the game, including some of the characters players can expect to see, check out below:

Asta, a Melee character, is really good at wall running and can eliminate the magic set by enemies with one swing! Yuno and Gauche both have a Range role. Yuno has high mobility in the air whilst Gauche performs high-firing and long-range shooting from advantageous positioning by teleporting using a mirror. Noelle is a Barrier Healer type character and features a high fire power magic to protect teammates. Mimosa is a recover healer character fighting with various magic such as range recovery magic “Dream Healing Flower Basket” and trap magic “Maiden’s nursery bed”. BC PROJECT gameplay is more than a 4vs4 team battle. There are various rule settings such as the “Area Controlling Fight” where teams accumulate magical powers in the magical rings! Battles will become more strategical especially with the abilities of each playable character.

Black Cover: Quartet Knights is currently set to launch sometime in 2018.