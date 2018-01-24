WWE 2K18 Update 1.07 Out Now, View the Patch Notes

WWE 2K18 update 1.07 is now available to download on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It fixes several key issues, including one that prevented users from deleting their created superstars that were “tied to deleted Universes.” It also has plenty of other general bug fixes as one would expect.

Here’s the complete list of WWE 2K18 update 1.07 patch notes:

Fixed an issue that prevented users from deleting CAS tied to deleted Universes.

Fixed an issue that caused PPV stars to be lost when losing internet connection

Fixed an issue resulting in barricade piece appearing in the middle of the ring in Create-A-Video

There are also various other general bug fixes throughout the game.

For more on the latest pro wrestling game, check out our WWE 2K18 review. Here’s what I had to say about the latest offering from 2K:

One of the biggest selling points each year is that the roster is bigger than previous years. 2K18 is no different, as there are dozens of characters ranging from retired (and dead) legends to new wrestlers that are currently only in WWE’s developmental system. It’s great to see so many people represented, but the work that has gone into a character’s likeness can vastly differ. While the three different versions of John Cena I had access to all looked incredible, other characters looked horrendous. For example, Alexa Bliss looked absolutely terrible in-game, as her long, highlighted hair constantly jumped around the screen as if it was trying to escape the bad game it was trapped in. At this point I’d rather have the game focus less on characters that all were up to the same standard, rather than have to battle these hideous looking clones gone wrong. What’s most disappointing about WWE 2K18 is that there are so many good ideas present. Being able to go backstage and interact with larger-than-life wrestlers should be great fun, not a monotonous annoyance. The goals should add some much needed structure to the career, but instead they’re so oddly specific that many players won’t be bothered to even advance pass them. That’s not even mentioning the horrendous artificial intelligence, which is somehow leaps and bounds worse than previous years. Clearly a lot of work went into this year’s installment, but the end result simply did not come together in the slightest.

WWE 2K18 update 1.07 is available today.

[Source: 2K]