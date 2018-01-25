Armored Warfare is Rolling Onto PlayStation 4 Next Month, with Early Access Starting Soon

After announcing the game last year, the upcoming Armored Warfare will be releasing for PlayStation 4 next month, when the game will roll into action on February 20, with special early access starting on February 6. The free-to-play military MMO has been one of the more highly anticipated titles for the PS4, and now players won’t have to wait too much longer to jump into a tank.

While the game is launching in late February, Armored Warfare is set to have an early access period at the beginning of the month. Players can sign up to learn more about the game, and claim a free tank in the process, by heading over to the Armored Warfare site. Players will not only be able to jump into a tank and take on missions and battle it out with enemies in a PvP scenario, but also team up with friends and go on co-op missions as well.

For more information on the upcoming Armored Warfare, check out below (via My.com)

The revolutionary game mode, Global Operations, fuses the cooperative and competitive game modes together in a unique and explosive mix. Players can expect fully interactive maps with respawn zones, overhead surveillance drones, airstrikes and static anti-tank turrets functioning as a 3rd party support. Commanders can really strive to use these cutting-edge tactics to their team’s advantage! During Gamescom 2017, we offer BCD hands-on sessions with an early version of the game on PlayStation. Feel free to reach out and schedule an appointment. The major features of the PS4 version include all the elements known from the PC version of the game, such as: Five vehicle classes , from unyielding Main Battle Tanks to stealthy Tank Destroyer snipers

Armored Warfare is set to launch on February 20.