The Best Part of EA Sports UFC 3 is Snoop Dogg

When I booted up EA Sports UFC 3 for the first time, I really didn’t expect for my favorite aspect of the game to involve Snoop Dogg. However, video games are weird and magical, so it’s sort of fitting that Snoop Dogg (who has done commentary on UFC Fight Pass before) is the voice of the game’s arcade-driven Knockout Mode. It’s one of the real highlights of the entire game, as the legendary musical artist delivers hilarious one-liners, and just keeps it real in the booth.

Give the EA Sports UFC 3 Snoop Dogg commentary a listen:

Here’s what I had to say about Snoop Dogg’s fantastic commentary in my EA Sports UFC 3 review:

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the game’s Knockout mode, which focuses purely on striking. Typically I don’t like modes that limit your moveset (there’s also “Stand and Bang” and “Submission Showdown” modes in the game that I find useless), but this has Snoop Dogg on commentary (which isn’t the first time). It’s a weird mode that is all about landing more power strikes than your opponent, and I didn’t find it fun or interesting, but it’s definitely worth playing to hear Snoop’s commentary. The rap legend gives some great advice while often breaking the fourth wall, and everyone should experience gems like this: “There’s a science to this shit, man. Being in the Octagon is a science, man. It ain’t just go out there and swing, you gotta have a strategic plan about yourself. Understand that.”

EA Sports UFC 3 is set to launch on February 2, 2018.