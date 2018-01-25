The First DLC Pack for Call of Duty: WWII Brings New Maps, Missions, and Nazi Zombies



The latest Call of Duty: WWII community event, The Resistance, is in full swing, and in order to celebrate the news, Activision has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming The Resistance DLC pack to showcase what players can look forward to when the downloadable content drops on January 30.

In case you aren’t aware, The Resistance adds three new multiplayer maps set in iconic locations, a new war mission, and the latest chapter of the Nazi Zombies story. Needless to say, there’s a lot to experience, so make sure to check it out if you have Call of Duty: WWII.

For more on the popular first-person shooter, check out our Call of Duty: WWII review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say:

This very light touch stands in sharp contrast to the other major release this season that’s taking on the Nazis, brazenly spotlighting just what kind of monsters they are as opposed to just presenting them as soldiers on the other side of a war. Nearing the end of the WWII campaign does start to put the kinds of things the Nazis are capable of into focus, but it feels like Sledgehammer opted to play it safe on that side of things, putting a much stronger focus on the famous battles of World War II and the personal stories of the heroes involved. To be fair, those personal stories are fantastic. World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now.