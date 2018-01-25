Action-Platformer Dead Cells is Coming to PlayStation 4 This Year

Motion Twin has announced today that Dead Cells, the Roguevania action title, is headed to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One later this year. While the studio hasn’t announced a release date just yet, fans will no doubt be excited to hear the news, as Dead Cells was one of the more successful Early Access titles on PC.

For those unaware, Dead Cells is a Roguevania action-platformer, allowing players to explore an ever-changing castle and fight your way through the game. To finish the game, you must be good enough to avoid the threat of permadeath as you make your way through the castle and its keepers.

“We’re thrilled to finally confirm that we’ll be bringing the Dead Cells experience to console players. We’re proud of what we’ve done with the help of the PC community and can’t wait to see how the gaming community at large react. “ Steve Filby, Producer at Motion Twin said. “We’ll be at Pax East next April, so come say hi! You might even get a sneak peek at the game on the console.”

For more on Dead Cells, make sure to check out below:

Dead Cells is a rogue-lite, Castlevania-inspired action-platformer, allowing you to explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle… assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. To beat the game, you’ll have to master 2D “souls-lite combat” with the ever-present threat of permadeath looming. No checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat.

Dead Cells will release for PlayStation 4 sometime this year. Let us know in the comment section if you’re excited!