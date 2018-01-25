Compare the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro Versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ

With Dragon Ball FighterZ just a day away from releasing, fans are anxious to find out anything on the upcoming game that they might not have seen prior. With that in mind, the tech analysis group Digital Foundry has released a new video detailing the differences in the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions of the upcoming game.

According to the video – which has footage likely taken from the previous beta of Dragon Ball FighterZ, among other sources – Digital Foundry does a great job of detailing not only how Arc System Works manages to create 2D sprites in a 3D world, but how the frame rates don’t suffer at any point in the process. When it comes to the video output of all four consoles, the results are likely what you would expect, but there are tons of interesting tidbits in the video, so if you’re excited about Dragon Ball FighterZ, make sure to give it a watch.

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.