For Honor Season Five Launching Next Month, Major Hero Updates Coming

For Honor has come a long way since its release, and Ubisoft aims to keep that up with the announcement today that the fifth season of For Honor, titled Age of Wolves, would be launching simultaneously across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15. Coinciding with the first anniversary of the game, Age of Wolves promises to add major hero updates, hero balancing, and the inclusion of Dedicated servers later during the season.

According to Ubisoft, Age of Wolves will launch as a free update and bring major gameplay updates to the Kensei, Conqueror, Highlander, Berserker, and Nobushi heroes in an attempt to re-balance the available roster. The Kensei and Conqueror will receive new movesets, animations, and more, while the Highlander, Berserker, and Nobushi will also receive balancing updates. The new update will also introduce three new training modes designed to change the way players hone their skills. New Apprentice and Warriors Trials modes will help new players learn the basics of the game, as well as some more advanced techniques.

For more information on what’s to come to Age of Wolves, check out below:

Season Five will also bring several quality of life updates including a new item that will boost XP in exchange for salvage, the shift of 4v4 Ranked Mode from Dominion to Tribute, a new reputation level cap, new gear progression and more. Age of Wolves will be the first season of a full year’s worth of content coming to For Honor in 2018.

For Honor is available now.