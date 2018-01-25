See Dynasty Warriors 9 Gameplay Videos of Cai Wenji, Han Dang, and More

Koei Tecmo has published another batch of five Dynasty Warriors 9 character gameplay videos, bringing the current total upload videos to 75 out of 90 total playable characters. We’re starting off with Cai Wenji, a famous poet who was abducted by the northern Xiongnu tribe but was later peacefully rescued by Cao Cao. Unfortunately, she loses her Harp and now shares the Whip with Diaochan and Zhenji.

Wen Yang is the eldest son of Wen Qin, a Wei general who rebelled against the Sima clan. When Wen Qin was killed by Zhuge Dan in the latter’s rebellion, however, Wen Yang and his brother Wen Hu would defect to the Sima clan and eventually served the Jin kingdom established by the latter, living through the reunification of China.

For whatever reason, Wen Yang had the Javelin from his Dynasty Warriors 8 debut ditched, so he now has to share Zhou Cang’s Mowing Blade together with Sun Ce.

Fa Zheng is a strategist who initially served Liu Zhang but later pledged his allegiance to Liu Bei. He was one of the key figures in the ploy that would see the ownership of Chengdu switch from Liu Zhang to Liu Bei. He loses his Linked Clothes from his recent debut in Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends and now shares Xun You’s Steel Whipsword.

Han Dang is a veteran general who served three generations of the Sun clan. Although he outlived his comrades Huang Gai and Cheng Pu, Dynasty Warriors has been depicting him as a man who doesn’t receive the reputation he deserved compared to the other two. He retains the Short Pike which has been assigned to him since his debut in Dynasty Warriors 8.

Meng Huo is the king of Nanman which rules the southern Nanzhong territory. He initially rebelled against the Shu kingdom but would eventually yield peacefully to them after Zhuge Liang captured him alive seven times in a row in the ensuing conflict. After being previously assigned the Stele in Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires and Dynasty Warriors 6Empires, he reverts back to using the Knuckle Gloves which was last assigned to him in Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends.

Dynasty Warriors 9 will be released first in Japan and East Asia on February 8, and soon after in the West on February 13. We also recently had the chance to get a hands-on of the game, along with an interview with the game’s producer Akihiro Suzuki.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]