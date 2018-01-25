Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Will Have a Limited Event for Monster Hunter Costumes

Monster Hunter: World is coming out very soon, and Capcom uses this chance to hype up the recently upgraded Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition with a limited Extra Battle Mode event to obtain Monster Hunter crossover costumes. There are three characters who will get the new costumes: Ken with the Rathalos armor, R. Mika with the Zinogre armor, and Ibuki with the Kirin armor.

Capcom has explained how you will be able to get these costumes in their official blog post:

HOW DOES EXTRA BATTLE MODE WORK? Every month, there will be at least one unique costume like a Crossover Costume up for grabs, which can only be obtained by playing Extra Battle Mode with Fight Money. Here’s the flow of how to go about getting these costumes: Each costume requires you to complete four challenges that take place over the span of a month – one challenge per week.

Each time you attempt one of these challenges, you must spend 2,500 Fight Money. In other words, if you successfully complete each of the weekly challenges in one go, you can get that Extra Battle Costume for 10,000 FM!

Once you complete all four challenges, the costume for that month is yours!

These challenges are time exclusive, so make sure to log in each week to complete them, especially if you have your eyes on that month’s unique costume.

And here is the schedule for the limited time challenges to obtain these costumes. Note that all challenges will start from 8 PM on the specified starting date and will end at 7 PM on the last day. All times listed are using Pacific Time.

Rathalos Armor for Ken

Challenge 1: February 27 – March 8

Challenge 2: March 8 – March 15

Challenge 3: March 15 – March 22

Challenge 4: March 22 – March 29

Zinogre Armor for R. Mika

Challenge 1: March 8 – March 15

Challenge 2: March 15 – March 22

Challenge 3: March 22 – March 29

Challenge 4: March 29 – April 5

Kirin Armor for Ibuki

Challenge 1: March 15 – March 22

Challenge 2: March 22 – March 29

Challenge 3: March 29 – April 5

Challenge 4: April 5 – April 12

The popular fighting game Street Fighter V, which was first released on February 16, 2016, has been recently upgraded to Arcade Edition on January 16, 2018. This collaboration event is held to celebrate Monster Hunter: World‘s worldwide release on January 26.

[Source: Capcom]