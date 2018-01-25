Latest Gran Turismo Sport Update Launches Tomorrow, Adds 10 New Cars

Over at the PlayStation Blog, Kazunori Yamauchi, the President of Polyphony Digital, has announced a brand new patch for Gran Turismo Sport. The 1.11 patch will be live tomorrow, bringing with it 10 new cars, new tracks with eight different layouts, and four new GT League events. For a quick breakdown of what’s to come, check out the video the studio released.

Fan favorite cars like the Toyota Supra RZ and the Ferrari 330P4 will be two of the 10 cars coming to the game tomorrow. Of course, as is the case with nearly every Gran Turismo update, there will be cars for players of all kinds. For the full breakdown of what to expect in the update, make sure to check out below:

Patch 1.11 – Features New Vehicles Rolling into Brand Central this month are 10 unmissable new cars, including fan favorites like the Toyota Supra RZ and legendary Ferrari 330P4 and Jaguar XJ13. Plus, for the connoisseurs among you, we’ve also added the Toyota 2000GT. Check out the complete line-up: Dodge Viper GTS

Ferrari 512 BB

Ferrari 330 P4

Ford GT

Jaguar XJ13

Lamborghini Diablo GT

McLaren F1

Toyota 2000GT

Toyota FT-1

Toyota Supra RZ New Tracks Next up, the famous classic high-speed track Autodromo Nazionale Monza finally makes its debut in GT Sport and we’ve added a total of eight challenging layouts to master, including three non-GP versions of the Autodrome Lago Maggiore – Centre, East and West. GT League Events Finally, following the launch of GT League with update 1.10, we know you’ve been itching for more category races in which to test your racing mettle. So this month, we’re providing just that with the addition of four exciting new events, including: F150 Raptor Survival

J-Sport Meeting

La Festa Cavallino

Gr.3 Endurance Series

Gran Turismo Sport is available now.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]