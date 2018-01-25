Hands-on with Monster Energy Supercross – Track Design Made Easy (PS4)

I was recently invited to San Francisco to try out developer Milestone’s latest build of Monster Energy Supercross, and the build also included the all-new track editor. Personally I’m a pretty big fan of dirt bikes and owned a few growing up, but other than hitting some small local tracks where I grew up in Texas, I would have never tried to design and build a supercross track with my limited knowledge of them. Not until now, of course.

The editor walks you through the entire process, from stadium selection all the way to the finish line. Once you’ve placed the starting gate, everything else is a shoulder button press away. Adding in jumps, bridges, underpasses, rollers, rhythm sections and more was much easier than I thought it would be.

You start out in a 2D mode and that works great for a general idea of how your track will layout, but it’s the 3D mode that is better for an actual idea of how the obstacles will look and how the track will ride. Keep in mind that you can ride the track at any time during the process, so obstacle placement can be pretty precise.

Once you’ve placed that finish line and are happy with your track, you will be able to share it with the world. You’ll also be able to download tracks that others have shared, allowing for an endless possibility of tracks to create (or just download and ride for the less creatively inclined). This gives the game an incredible amount of replayability, and after hitting a few tracks myself, the game is very fun to play.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame is set to launch February 13, 2018.