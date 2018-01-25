Image & Form and Zoink Merge to Form Thunderful

Today, Image & Form and Zoink, two of the most successful developers in the Swedish gaming industry scene, have announced that they have had joined forces to form Thunderful. The new company is set to become one of the most important players on the European gaming circuit.

In 2017, Image & Form rose to fame with their latest release, SteamWorld Dig 2, which helped make the studio a household name after they had worked on the series for some time. Zoink, on the other hand, is set to make a splash this year, as their game Fe has been picked up by EA and is slated for an early 2018 release. Both studios are based out of Gothenburg, Sweden, and have actually collaborated with each other in the past.

“We already work together on a daily basis in PR, marketing, intelligence and publishing,” says Brjann Sigurgeirsson, CEO of Image & Form and CEO of Thunderful. “Image & Form and Zoink will continue to produce games like we always do, but we’re now formalizing our close relationship. Through Thunderful we can share resources more effectively, officially act together and launch bigger, more ambitious game projects. We’re becoming a real powerhouse.”

With all the formalities of a merge out of the way, the companies will now begin to move into bigger offices together. “Brjann and I already exchange very much information, so this development is natural,” says Klaus Lyngeled, CEO of Zoink and Chief Creative Officer of Thunderful. “With a group of close to 50 people we’ll grow our clout both nationally and internationally.”