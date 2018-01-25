Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Will Have DLC Characters From Shinovi Versus

After a teaser has been previously made in the 2nd official trailer, Marvelous has updated the Japanese official site of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, confirming that this remake of the 3DS game Senran Kagura Burst will receive DLC additions of 10 characters who made their debut in the series’ first-ever PlayStation release, Senran Kagura: Shinovi Versus.

While Yumi has been previously revealed as an early unlock DLC in the game’s limited edition, the new site update implies that she will also be available as paid DLC for the public, along with Miyabi separately. Both Yumi and Miyabi will come with additional prologue stories that happened before they met Asuka and Homura.

Meanwhile, the other 8 DLC characters will be available for free temporarily for two weeks after the release date of each DLC, which is to be confirmed at a later date. After the grace period has ended, they will also become paid DLC. These eight characters are Yumi’s schoolmates from Gessen Girls Academy: Murakumo, Yozakura, Shiki, and Minori, as well as Miyabi’s teammates Murasaki, Imu, Ryobi, and Ryona.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 22. An English localization for this game has not been announced as of yet.

[Source: Marvelous]