SoulCalibur VI Has a Brand-New Character Named Groh

A brand-new character for SoulCalibur VI has been revealed by Bandai Namco with the second character trailer that introduces a new batch of playable characters. His name is Groh, the black-clothed secret messenger. Currently, not much is known about him other than the facts that he is clad in black, wears an eyepatch on the left eye, and wields a Double Saber that can be split into two swords.

Groh is not the only character revealed today as Bandai Namco also reveals three more series characters that are returning in this game, which are Nightmare, Kilik, and Xianghua. You can also see them in action at the above trailer. At the end of the video, you can even see Kilik launching an overkill attack under influence of the evil blade Soul Edge.

Bandai Namco has also confirmed the availability of characters in the upcoming playable demo of the game at EVO Japan 2018. Groh, Nightmare, Kilik, and Xianghua will be joining Mitsurugi and Sophitia for a total of six playable characters in this demo build.

SoulCalibur VI, the newest in the weapon-based 3D fighting game series, is currently under development by Bandai Namco using Unreal Engine 4 and will be released worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018.

[Source: Bandai Namco]