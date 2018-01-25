South Park: The Stick of Truth PS4 Standalone Release Coming in February

Previously available as a preorder bonus for South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Get it? It’s like “butthole”), the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of South Park: The Stick of Truth will soon be able to be purchased individually. The remastered title will be released on February 13, 2018 (just in time for Valentine’s Day!), and will cost $29.99. This isn’t totally unexpected news, as a physical copy was listed on Amazon last week.

In case you missed out on the game when it originally launched, make sure to check out our review for South Park: The Stick of Truth:

You can battle with a single partner which can add a level of strategy, but again, once I discovered some of the characters’ stronger abilities, especially in the last third of the game, I was defeating entire crowds of enemies without even giving them the chance to attack. Perhaps due to The Stick of Truth being so layered with content though, I didn’t consciously notice this issue until I was finished with the game and reflecting back on my experience. South Park: The Stick of Truth is a great game. Not because it is South Park. Not because it is a good RPG. But because the complete package is a solid piece of work that successfully marries the source material with one of the most beloved game genres out there. Peeling back each layer left me amazed at the scope and depth of the game. While a little on the shorter side when compared with most RPGs, The Stick of Truth is something that simply must be experienced by anyone who doesn’t mind dodging the occasional massive swinging scrotum mid-battle.

South Park: The Stick of Truth will release for PlayStation 4 on February 13, 2018.