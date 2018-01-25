Monster Hunter: World’s Horizon Zero Dawn First Event Quest Starting Right Away

Monster Hunter: World is right upon us, and Capcom doesn’t hold any brakes in hyping up the game’s release. Previously they had announced a collaboration with Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn, and today they have just revealed that the first limited event quest for the said collaboration will be available right from the worldwide release date.

Event Quest “Teachings of the Wild” Quest Level: 5 stars Requirements to Access / Join: Hunter Rank (HR) of 6 or more Field: Arena Main Target: Slay 8 Barnos

This event quest will be available until February 9 08:59 in Japan (February 8 23:59 GMT, 18:59 EST, 15:59 PST). Completing this event quest will reward materials that can be used to forge the following equipment:

Palico Weapon : Machine Beast Cat Grinder

: Machine Beast Cat Grinder One-set equipment (for Palico): Machine Beast Cat series

As you can see above, this event quest is dedicated for the Palico. Equipping these to your Palico will make it look like a Watcher from Horizon Zero Dawn. As for Aloy’s Bow and the special armor that changes your hunter’s appearance to that of Aloy, those are being reserved for the second part of the collaboration which will be detailed later, in due time.

Monster Hunter: World is getting released worldwide on January 26. You can also read our review to see what we think of this phenomenal game.

[Source: Capcom]